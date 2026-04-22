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Trapped Mountain Climbers Turn to Snickers

This might not end well

by David Gianatasio
April 22, 2026
1:30 pm
1 min read
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Which sounds more urgent: “We are stranded” or “Help, arm wedged in boulder”?

Wrangling over which text to send may cost a pair of unfortunate mountain climbers dearly unless they can overcome their indecision. Maybe a Snickers Peanut bar can help…

…then again, maybe not. That coyote sounds friendly, though.

“With the ‘Stuck’ campaign, we’re adding a new, hilarious chapter by exploring the world of hunger-fueled indecisiveness,” says Mars Snacking VP of brands Ashley Gill. “It’s a creative platform that allows us to playfully show how Snickers is the perfect solution to that all-too-familiar feeling of being caught in between.”

BBDO N.Y. helped developed the work, which breaks this week across TV and digital platforms.

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David Gianatasio
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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