'Hockey Gods' Visit Boston Pizza for NHL Playoffs

Because Canada needs heavenly help after a 3-decade Stanley Cup drought

by David Gianatasio April 17, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Canadian eatery and sports bar Boston Pizza cast “Hockey Gods” in its NHL Playoff campaign. We’re not talking about Wayne Gretzky or any other GOATS. Instead, we get a goofy trio clad in flowing robes and goalie helmets with beastly gold horns.

Of course, it’s a riff on the legendary beings that sit on high and decree the outcome of games.

In the clip below, they lounge with mortals at BP, insisting animal sacrifices aren’t necessary to break Canada’s lengthy Stanley cup drought. (The lamb looks relieved.)

“This takes something every fan already believes in and pushes it further,” says Mike Blackmore, CD Mekanism, which summoned the immortals to a pizza joint. “After 32 years, we thought it was time to stop leaving it to chance and bring the Hockey Gods into the experience, turning superstition into something fans could actually see, share and take part in. ”

Steam’s Matt Atkinson directed the spot with a suitable sense of the absurd. Breaking this week, the campaign includes OOH (we’re promised a “Sistine Chapel-inspired mural in Edmonton”), influencer outreach and store takeovers.