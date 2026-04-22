McDonald's Wants You to Ditch Your Regular Order for the McCrispy

The temptation is too great

by Amy Corr April 22, 2026 10:15 am 1 min read Share:

Once we find our go-to drive-thru order, it’s hard to sway from it. This McDonald’s campaign from Leo U.K. encourages menu betrayal because the McCrispy sandwich is, we’re told, too good to pass up. Creative directors James Hodson and Jason Keet led the initiative.

“McCrispy. Betray Your Go‑To” is running in the U.K. and Ireland across TV, social, OOH, radio and creator marketing.

In the spot below, directed by the duo known as GRANDMAS, a woman pulls up to the drive-thru, ready to place her usual order, when she sees an ad for the McCrispy. An empty Big Mac box in her car begs her to stay loyal. Despite such influences, she strays and orders a McCrispy.

“Everyone has a go-to order. Whatever it is, it’s with you for life,” says James Hodson, CD at Leo U.K. “Betray your go-to is jolting people out of their autopilot to consider the McCrispy. The campaign takes a universal truth and challenges it in a playfully rebellious way, just as creativity should.”

OOH ads feature oversized typography with product shots that make switching orders overtly tempting.