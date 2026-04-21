Extrême Ice Cream Jams With Goofy Glam Rocker

Smooth, silly beats hype frozen treats

by David Gianatasio April 21, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

When a glam rocker in shades pops out of TV screens and off bulletin boards to offer you ice cream, you know it’s gonna be a big day.

Extrême gets silly and songful via the Clutch agency in spots directed by Sidney Van Wichelen and Jack Charlot (aka WAAAW) through Hamlet.

“This type of connivance, between a track and a product category, responds to a current challenge of TV campaigns: that of quickly installing a simple and memorable idea, to create an attention reflex, a memory, an emotion,” says brand marketing lead Laura Fantoni. “Beyond the pop-cultural dimension, music is an advertising lever whose marketing impact is recognized.”

Mike created a tune—called “Ice Cream,” natch—with phat bass-lines and chill dance-floor vibes.

He digs ice cream, man.

Now, when visuals try this hard to please, they sometimes fall short. Here, though, form and function fuse through savvy editing, great sound and a central performance that brings the audience in on the joke.

“The goal was clear: to create a character that’s instantly readable and instinctive without feeling too familiar, but grounding it in reality and fixing its shape and true presence,” says Van Wichelen.

Creating such a presence “is not easy,” adds Charlot. “We needed to make it tangible, expressive and genuinely funny at the same time.”

Tapping into his dance background, Harrison Claxton plays Mr. Extrême with nerdy bravado. He’s chill, but not really. A pitch-perfect (strawberry and vanilla) cone-head.

The work launches this week on TV, outdoor and social, mainly in France. There’s a TikTok challenge, too, giving fans a chance to win tickets to see Mika perform in L.A.