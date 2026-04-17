Online Bank Blasts the Past With Deadpan Humor

A savvy nostalgia play

by David Gianatasio April 17, 2026 9:30 am 1 min read Share:

No 24/7 customer service? How 1997 can you get? A couple faces this grim reality at the laundromat as part of a nostalgic, delightfully deadpan push from U.K.-based online bank Monzo:

BBH Dublin helped develop the campaign. Understated direction from Chaser’s Daniel Liakh—with subtle framing, limited movement and lots of quiet space—makes the brand’s point without shouting or making a fuss.

Next, we visit 1982, where a pair of travelers feel lost in translation:

Here, a slow-loading ’90s website causes consternation:

Never fear. Big changes in banking are on the way … if you can wait 40 years:

“By placing Monzo’s features into those familiar moments of waiting, Irish customers can see not only a different way to bank, but a very different relationship with banking. One that’s of the here and now, for the actual lives people lead,” says BBH CEO Karen Martin.

We’ll close with a photo-booth. Because taking pictures—on film!—is the perfect 2005 way to preserve you memories: