Our Favorite Global Ads of 2025

Andrex, McDonald's, Doritos and more

by Ads of the World December 16, 2025

Here’s a selection of our favorite campaigns from 2025, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

South African Tourism, ‘From Serenity to Excitement to Splendor to Awe’

Agencies: Avatar and Spitfire Films

Accompanied by a haunting original soundtrack from Vusi Mahlasela, this work invites folks to discover (and in some cases, rediscover) South Africa. Shot in Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal, the spot takes us on a flight of fancy to some of the country’s most spectacular sights and experiences.

Play

Andrex, First School Poo

Agency: FCB London

Pooing at school can be humiliating—unless you decide to totally own it, like this kid. Clutching a fresh roll of toilet paper, he uses a little self-generated wind to proudly glide out of the classroom, soaring down the hall to the beat of rhythmic desk drumming and a chant from his classmates: “Poo! Poo! Poo!” Directed by Andreas Nilsson through Biscuit, the work aims to help children conquer their first school poo by normalizing the moment.

Play

McDonald’s Taiwan, ‘Kung Fries’

Agency: Leo Taiwan

Everyone knows the feeling: you look away for a second and your McDonald’s fries disappear into someone else’s mouth. McD’s Taiwan offers a playful solution with Kung Fries, a new martial art designed to protect your golden treasures from sneaky fingers. The brand enlisted Kung Fu legend Master Scott Hung, who created five bold, easy-to-learn moves featured in a comedy clip starring rising talent Man-Si Ho, with choreography by Hung himself.

Play

Doritos, ‘We’re Out of This World’

Agency: Isla Agency

This imaginative spot from Mexico presents a futuristic project on Mars, led by an unusual real estate agent in a spacesuit. He guides us through a surreal landscape, inhabited solely by those who dare: skaters floating through anti-gravity suburbs and furries sprinting across craters. Molten cheese fountains power it all. The campaign envisions an inclusive, free and wildly unconventional home for those who don’t always feel welcome on Earth.

Play

Godrej, ‘L’Affaire Diwali’

Agency: AGENCY09

Godrej L’Affaire’s celebrates the beauty of everyday inclusion through a simple, heartfelt story. Centered on a house helper entering a gay couple’s home, the film captures how genuine acceptance often comes not from grand gestures but from small moments of openness and kindness.

Play

Lifebuoy, ‘Get Possessed by Coolness’

Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Indonesia

A quartet of creepy ghosts get furious. Something else seems to be possessing the neighborhood residents. Indonesians love their horror, so what better way to promote a soap and highlight the dangers of heat stroke than with ghosts, stinky “corpses,” and an exorcist? Watch as he cures the corpse-like victims and as one ghost faces the ultimate embarrassment, losing her “Ghost Stink” for 12 whole hours.

Play

