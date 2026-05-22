Matt FaJohn of Hovercraft on Working With Nike and Coinbase Arena

Getting ideas off the ground quickly—and owning it

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 22, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Matt FaJohn | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Matt is a founding partner of Hovercraft with 20 years of industry experience directing and producing interactive, animations and immersive experiences for brands and agencies worldwide. In addition to client projects, Matt has also developed experiences in cultural institutions such as the The Smithsonian, Denver Art Museum, the Clifford Still Museum and Denver MCA. He taught interactive design at the University of Colorado’s graduate program Boulder Digital Works from 2009-13.

We spent two minutes with Matt to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Matt, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Richmond Va., but have lived in Colorado my entire adult life.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Stepping into the darkroom in high school was pretty transformational. I realized that composing images with my camera was only half of the process. I got interested in the physical aspects of manipulating the image with light, chemicals and other materials.

Your most important creative inspirations and some recent work you love.

I look to the other creative industries such as culinary, music, visual and performing arts. I have always been a tech optimist and there is so much to learn about AI tooling and hardware as well.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

One that stands out is “The Beacon,” an installation we developed with the Nike Retail Experience Design team for the opening of the House of Innovation in New York. Imagine a transmission tower turned on its head, broadcasting firsthand accounts of iconic NYC sports moments by blending graphics, audio and lighting elements across a three-story atrium. So many talented people were involved, and it was truly a labor of love. Special shout to Bryon Panaia and Leticia Barajas.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Coinbase Arena. Their brand studio team is so great to collaborate with. We started with concept sprints, then concurrently ran with brand visuals, experience design, creative tech, merch design and oversaw the entire production. The robo-hoop in particular was a really fun challenge—starting with character development and animation, and then conducting play testing with local kids in Greenpoint before ultimately unveiling it at the NBA All Star Weekend.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Es Devlin’s stage design.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I have developed my “get solid ideas off the ground quickly” muscle over the years.

Your biggest weakness.

Chasing the potential in leads that I should realistically let pass.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Enjoying more nights and weekends LOL.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.