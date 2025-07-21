Watch Cybercriminals Turn Into Grotesque Monsters

Because that's exactly what they are

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide of late, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World. This week, we look at ads repping the Czech Republic, Argentina and South Africa.

Komerční Banka, ‘Scammers’

Agency: VCCP Prague

Scammers go monstrous in Komerční Banka’s new film. Cybercriminals erupt into life as grotesque, uniquely designed creatures, embodying the digital threats that lurk in online banking.

Fernet Branca, ‘Conquerors’

Agency: Zurda Agency

To mark Friendship Day on July 20, Fernet Branca and Zurda launched “Conquerors,” a bold, heartfelt celebration of Argentina’s spirit, intensity, unspoken codes and irresistible way of life. Set against the spotlight of music, football and culture, the work proudly toasts the epic energy that makes this great nation unforgettable.

South African Tourism, ‘From Serenity to Excitement’

Agencies: Avatar, Spitfire Films

Accompanied by a haunting original soundtrack from Vusi Mahlasela, this gorgeous and playful work invites folks to discover (and in some cases, rediscover) South Africa. Shot in Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal, the spot takes us on a flight of fancy to some of the country’s most spectacular sights and experiences.