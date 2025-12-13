Here Are the Top Muse News Stories of 2025

Cadbury! iPhone! Coca-Cola! Xfinity! Freshpet!

by David Gianatasio December 13, 2025

Ah, Muse readers, you didn’t let us down in 2025. You’re always there for our coverage of the satirical, kooky, off-kilter campaigns. Sprinkling in celebs, tunes, nostalgia and critters yields our most-read news stories of the year.

Keep up the great work in ’26, my peeps. Adland’s tougher than ever these days. Your devotion to oddities and jokes speaks to the enduring silliness and resilience of the human spirt. It serves all of us well.

Gangsters sure play ruff! But they love their dogs. (And their mothers, or so we hear.) Hollywood wiseguys Steve Schirrpa, Johnny Williams and Robert Costanzo chew the scenery to sell the cute, canine concept.

Jeff brings the star power and domestic magic with his wife and kids in this Wicked: For Good tie-in. “We deliver wonder. No spells, no smoke and mirrors—just powerful innovation working together to wow our customers every day.”

“Share a Coke” returned after a decade with a social-first spin. The nostalgia factor was strong in this one. But a mix of IRL and digital experiences assured sharing and a veritable soda-fountain explosion of media buzz.

2. iPhone Captures a Day in the Life of Dua Lipa

September 10, 2025

The mega-star hyped the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air with a dizzying array of sights and sounds. Behind-the-scenes clips, chats and concert footage. felt, at times, both intimate and OTT. “Shot on iPhone”—natch—for maximum Gen-Z appeal.

1. Cadbury Reinvents Freddie Mercury and Queen as Chocolate Candy

October 13, 2025

Forget Spotify–Cadbury produced the definitive “Wrapped” campaign this year. Reimagining the classic rockers as candy bars ranks as a super goofy concept that probably shouldn’t work. On our pages, it brought the crowd to its feet, more than doubling the views of our Dua Lipa iPhone story.

