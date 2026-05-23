DéVon Christopher Johnson of BOMESI on Bringing More Ad Dollars to Diverse Media

Building the power and perception of community

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 23, 2026 6:00 am Share:

DéVon Christopher Johnson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

DéVon is the cofounder of Bomesi (the Black Owned Media Equity & Sustainability Institute) and founder/CEO of BleuLife Media Group. He built his company from a single publication, Bleu Magazine, into a multimedia platform serving diverse audiences worldwide, partnering with brands like Pfizer, Nivea, BMW and Coach. DéVon began his career at Def Jam Records and went on to work with Universal and Warner Music Group, collaborating with artists including Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Mariah Carey.

We spent two minutes with DéVon to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

DéVon, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Queens but grew up from the age of two in Uniondale, a village on Long Island with the most amazing neighbors and kids my age (which came in handy as an only child when it came to playmates). Now I reside in another awesome village: Harlem, Manhattan. The sense of community, family and faith are connectors between both places. Different geographically, same heartbeat.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I was able to travel to London and Paris in high school. To see the world not as words in a history textbook, but to actually stand at Versailles or outside Buckingham Palace, gave me a greater contextual understanding of what’s possible. I grew up in a small town, but that trip confirmed something I already felt: My inquisitiveness to see more was never going to stay contained. I’ve since visited 55 countries, and I’m still counting.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I’ve been rewatching Succession and catching Kevin Hart’s “Funny AF” on Netflix. One is a drama, the other comedy-reality. But both are populated with ambitious characters who feel deserving of more and are actively forging a path to get it. The through line for me is always: Who has power, who should, and why the gap exists. I find a storyline and pull from it exactly what I need to fuel my own pursuits.

A recent project you’re proud of.

BOMESI Summit 2026. We are in our fifth year and back in Detroit June 3-6. The theme is “Building the Infrastructure for Media, Brands and Capital.” There is a $5.3 trillion multicultural consumer market in this country. Less than 2 percent of advertising spend currently reaches diverse-owned media. The summit is where we try to move that number by getting media owners, brand leaders and investors in the same room and creating conditions for real deals and accountability. Detroit keeps being the right place for it. The city’s history with Black ownership and resilience belongs in that conversation, and we try to honor that in how we build the program.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I’ve always been able to see beauty in business. You can’t have one without the other. Creativity has value. Whether it’s a painting that sells for serious money or a social media post that shifts how someone sees the world—it all matters. I’ve been part of creating many beautiful things. To do it consistently, I’ve made a business of it.

Your biggest weakness.

I move fast and I expect everyone around me to have already thought through what I’ve already thought through. I have to remind myself that everyone has their own process.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in media.

Something that still involves building systems for people who’ve been underestimated. Maybe teaching. Or something in socioeconomic policy or community development. The medium would be different. The mission probably wouldn’t be. I’ve never been drawn to media for the glitz. I’m drawn to it because it’s one of the most powerful levers for how communities see themselves and how the world sees them. If that lever didn’t exist, I’d be pulling a different one.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.