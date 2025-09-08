McDonald's Creates a Martial Art for Guarding Your Fries

Global goodness from Taiwan, France and South Africa

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

McDonald’s Taiwan, ‘Kung Fries’

Agency: Leo Taiwan

Everyone knows the feeling—you look away for a second, and your fries vanish into someone else’s mouth. McDonald’s Taiwan has the solution: a brand-new martial art called “Kung Fries,” designed to protect your golden treasures from sneaky fingers. To bring this epic lesson to life, the brand enlisted Kung Fu royalty, Master Scott Hung, the legend behind some of Taiwan’s most iconic martial arts films.

Winamax, ‘Winning is Everything: The Moon Race’

Agency: TBWA\Paris

Balancing emotion and imagination, Winmax reimagines Humankind’s dream of reaching the Moon—not with NASA spaceships, but with pure creativity and daring. From scrap fuselages turned into cannons to rockets launched from food trucks and even rooftops, eccentric astronauts race skyward in a chaotic, high-stakes contest. As residents watch in awe, the sky becomes a stage for this wild assault on the stars, with everyone wondering: Who will reach the Moon first?

It’s On, ‘The Beautiful Game’

Agencies: Scholars Film • T+W

There’s nothing quite like the start of a new football season—the energy, the anticipation, the sense that anything is possible. For Scholars, it was more than a sporting moment; it was a chance to capture the heart of the game, from the roar of the fans to the culture and connection that unite them. Working with T+W, they created a film that goes beyond the highlights to remind us why we fell in love with football in the first place.