Doritos Treks to Mars and More Global Goodies
Campaigns from India, Mexico and the U.K.
General Insurance Council, ‘Achha Kiya, Insurance Liya’
Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
Barfi the dog and his friends adore Auntie Mary. But she takes a dramatic tumble, and Barfi is powerless to help. Auntie recovers quickly so she can return to her furry family. Thankfully, she has insurance—and a high tolerance for pain.
Doritos, ‘We’re Out of This World’
Agency: Isla Agency
This imaginative spot presents a futuristic project on Mars, led by an unusual real estate agent in a spacesuit. He guides us through a surreal landscape inhabited solely by those who dare: skaters floating through anti-gravity suburbs and furries sprinting across craters. Molten cheese fountains power it all. The campaign envisions an inclusive, free and wildly unconventional home for those who don’t always feel welcome on Earth.
Skipton Building Society, ‘Founded on Fairness’
Agency: Red Brick Road
An older couple visiting a carnival encounters the world’s worst fortune teller. After charging them for a series of less-than-miraculous predictions, dude wraps things up with a nod to P.T. Barnum. His final prophecy? He’s not seeing them get a refund.