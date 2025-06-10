Doritos Treks to Mars and More Global Goodies

Campaigns from India, Mexico and the U.K.

by Ads of the World June 10, 2025

General Insurance Council, ‘Achha Kiya, Insurance Liya’

Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

Barfi the dog and his friends adore Auntie Mary. But she takes a dramatic tumble, and Barfi is powerless to help. Auntie recovers quickly so she can return to her furry family. Thankfully, she has insurance—and a high tolerance for pain.

Doritos, ‘We’re Out of This World’

Agency: Isla Agency

This imaginative spot presents a futuristic project on Mars, led by an unusual real estate agent in a spacesuit. He guides us through a surreal landscape inhabited solely by those who dare: skaters floating through anti-gravity suburbs and furries sprinting across craters. Molten cheese fountains power it all. The campaign envisions an inclusive, free and wildly unconventional home for those who don’t always feel welcome on Earth.

Skipton Building Society, ‘Founded on Fairness’

Agency: Red Brick Road

An older couple visiting a carnival encounters the world’s worst fortune teller. After charging them for a series of less-than-miraculous predictions, dude wraps things up with a nod to P.T. Barnum. His final prophecy? He’s not seeing them get a refund.