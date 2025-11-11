SUV or Horse-Drawn Buggy: Which Do You Prefer?

Global greats from India, Australia and Greece

by Ads of the World November 11, 2025

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

BYD, ‘Everything Else Feels Old Fashioned’

Agency: Taboo

BYD puts the sleek Sealion 6 at the center of a playful clash between modern innovation and old-world chaos. Directed by Glue Society, the cinematic spot shows the SUV gliding effortlessly past a jumble of horse-drawn carriages, pedi-carts and even a huge penny farthing at a school drop-off. It turns heads as the clear symbol of progress in a world stuck in the past.

Godrej L’Affaire, ‘Diwali’

Agency: AGENCY09

Godrej L’Affaire’s celebrates the beauty of everyday inclusion through a simple, heartfelt story. Centered on a house helper entering a gay couple’s home, the film captures how genuine acceptance often comes not from grand gestures but from small moments of openness and kindness. By reframing societal judgment, the film reminds viewers that true acceptance lies in embracing diversity with warmth and authenticity rather than rigidity or prejudice.

PPC Energy, ‘We All Have to Be Jugglers’

Agency: DDB Athens

Here, we capture the beautiful chaos of family routines, showing parents juggling endless responsibilities and unexpected moments with humor and heart. Despite the effort it takes to keep everything running, families always find their rhythm, proving that even life’s busiest stages can keep getting better.