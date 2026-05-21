BuzzBallz Grabs All the Attention. That Makes Streaker Steve Mad

No cup required for this summer soccer tie-in

by David Gianatasio May 21, 2026 11:45 am 1 min read Share:

Is anything as amusingly cringy as an aging streaker shaking his assets and cursing fate now that BuzzBallz ready-to-drink cocktails have stolen his thunder? The brand vividly answers that question in the (thankfully) G-rated clip below. (Well, maybe PG. Dude’s pecs need some work.)

The spot arrives ahead of the FIFA World Cup, touting BuzzBallz limited-edition “SoccerBallz” flavors in special team cans.

Back in the ’80s, Steve was “the talk of the tournament” and fodder for screaming tabloid headlines.

“Now,” he laments, “I run across a field—no one even cars. Only balls they care about is BuzzBallz. Nobody cares about poor old Streaker Steve anymore. I’M MAD!”

Dude, we feel your pain. Now put on some pants.

Erich & Kallman developed the campaign with The Shop (the in-house agency of BuzzBallz parent Sazerac).

Launching this week, the push runs through June 20 across Meta, TikTok and YouTube, with brief edits designed for maximum sharing.