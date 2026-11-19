He'll Be Back ... for Christmas. Arnold Schwarzenegger Lifts Amazon as the Week's Best Campaign

Apple, McDonald's, Meta and Vital Cannabis round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio November 19, 2026 9:45 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our run-down of the week’s best work, chosen by the Clios staff.

Best: Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumps Up Xmas in a Santa Suit for Amazon

Arnie muscles his way through a holiday romp as Kris Kringle, sampling the season’s simple pleasures in NYC. “Lifting’s kind of my thing,” he says in one sequence, tossing a pine tree javelin-style onto the top of a car. From Hungryman director Wayne McClammy and Amazon’s in-house team. Read More

2. McDonald’s Brings Macaulay Culkin Home for the Holidays

He’s a short ways from home, actually. But definitely still alone. Like Ahnold above, this marks another triumph of nostalgic celeb casting. M.C. cuts up as Kevin McCallister in a Mickey D’s on a snowy night after closing time. From Wieden+Kennedy Toronto and directors Ramy Youssef and Amir Farhang. Read More

3. For the Holidays, Apple Helps Make a Young Artist’s Dream Come Tru

TBWA\MAL and director Melina Matsoukas made a memorable tear-jerker about a young artist who gets a very special holiday gift. (It’s a Mac. D’uh.) Paintings and sculptures from Hebru Brantley add a bright, bold dimension. Read More

4. Meta Dramatically Reframes the Holidays and Its AI Glasses in ‘Window Shopping’

There’s gorgeous craft on display from Mother L.A. and director Max Siedentopf of Division. It’s old-timey but high-tech too, celebrating the joys of retail shopping in our age of digital overload. Read More

5. ‘Nug on the Rug’ Spreads Cheer. So Be Nice, Not Naughty

Heads up, it’s the holidays. (Get it?) Bandits & Friends rolls the perfect tone for Vivid Cannabis, with a budding Xmas character that’s guaranteed to go up in smoke. Read More