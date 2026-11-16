Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumps Up Xmas in a Santa Suit for Amazon

Watch the megastar enjoy the season’s simple pleasures

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 16, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys his anonymity as he goes incognito as Santa Claus in NYC for Amazon.

“Santa Schwarzenegger” sees the celeb enjoy simple pleasures of the season around town after he dons the red suit—ordered on Amazon and delivered fast with Prime, of course.

As Kringle, he helps strangers lift their tree onto their car, feeds Xmas bones to dogs and freely walks among the throngs of New Yorkers. He even catches a game at a local bar without being recognized.

The work was developed in-house and directed by Wayne McClammy of Hungryman. The spot ties in with Arnie’s role in the Prime Video holiday movie The Man with the Bag, premiering Dec. 2.

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Here, Amazon uses a single talent partnership to connect to various ways; the star will show up throughout the holidays in contextual moments as Santa. The goal is to turn one piece of entertainment into a season-long campaign.

“Amazon’s holiday campaign, Joy Delivered, is built around a simple idea: that the holidays are about the people we share them with and the joy we can bring to one another,” says VP and global chief brand officer Jo Shoesmith.

“He really leaned into stepping out of the spotlight and making it fun, unexpected and unmistakably Arnold.”

Here, A.S. narrates the BTS reel:

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