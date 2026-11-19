Dr Pepper, MrBeast, Expedia x IShowSpeed and All 13 Grand Winners at the Inaugural Clio Creator Awards

Everyone's fave soft-drink jingle scored big, taking home trophies for Brand, Agency and Creator of the Year

by Muse November 19, 2026 5:00 am Share:

Clio Creators, a new global awards program honoring creative excellence in digital content, revealed the 2026 Clio Creator Award winners last night during a ceremony hosted by actor and TV presenter Terry Crews at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The event was streamed live.

Among the night’s top honors, Romeo Bingham was named Creator of the Year following her breakout success with the viral Dr Pepper jingle that helped catapult her career. Dr Pepper earned Brand of the Year, while the brand’s partner Deutsch was recognized as Creative Agency of the Year.

Presented by YouTube and powered by Influential with MOCEAN as a creative partner, Clio Creators celebrates how digital content makers drive innovation and commerce through ideas that shape culture across platforms, brands, communities and industries.

“Creators aren’t just participating in culture, they’re shaping it,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clios. “The inaugural Clio Creator Awards recognize the incredible talent and originality driving this industry forward, from creators building their own communities to brands finding new ways to connect with audiences. These are storytellers whose influence extends far beyond their platforms, and we’re proud to give them the recognition they deserve.”

The evening also celebrated two creators making a significant impact on the industry. The 2026 Clio Creator Impact Award was presented to Dhar Mann, founder of Dhar Mann Studios, whose audience-first entertainment company reaches more than 170 million followers worldwide. The 2026 Clio Creator Rising Star Award honored short-form storyteller Grace Wells, recognized for her Making Epic Commercials for Random Objects series and its distinctive blend of cinematic storytelling, humor and brand advertising.

Unlike other recognition programs in this space, Clio Creators accepts submissions across Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and other emerging platforms. As more brands and agencies rely on creator-led content to reach their audience with messages that resonate, the Clio Creator Awards celebrate the creator’s contribution and point of view in a unique format that centers them as the award recipient.

The full list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Creator Award recipients is available at www.clios.com/creators.

You can check out all the Grand winners in the gallery below. Click the images to explore each campaign: