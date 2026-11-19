Grey U.S. CCO Samira Ansari on Bringing Out the Best in Her Team to Get the Best Results for Clients

'I tell creatives to go rogue, and I will have their back '

by Lalita Salgaokar November 19, 2026 8:00 am 6 min read Share:

Samira Ansari

Samira Ansari is a powerhouse. I first sat down with her 10 years ago while she was at Grey as a creative director. It’s been super inspiring following her career over the years. Now, she’s back at Grey as chief creative officer. We met once again in her office to talk about creativity and what’s continuing to keep her excited about the work, the people and the clients’ business 10 years later.

It’s hard to sum up on the highlights of a full decade, but could you tell us your top 3 since 2016?

A lot has happened. I had a baby. Not a highlight, but Covid happened. And it changed our life. It changed everything. I did some really good work for Michelob Ultra. And then we did “McEnroe vs. McEnroe.” And then I became a CCO for the first time. It’s been a great big experience. So, I kind of grew into myself a little bit—I grew up.

Your work continues to have a strong sense of humor. Does that continue to be intentional?

We’re in the entertainment business. Apparently, people spend five hours a day with creators. We’re competing with entertainment. And being funny is one of the ways you entertain. Don’t we all need a laugh right now, with everything that’s happening? If we can do that, why wouldn’t we? There’s a time and place for comedy, but I’ve always loved it.

You’ve helped BIG agencies win BIG awards. What are the few things you start getting into when you get a new position?

It’s not me. It’s the people that do all the work. You just put the right people with the right brands and magic can happen. I tell creatives to go rogue, and I will have their back. That’s my job as a CCO: to bring the best out of people and to get the best for our clients. I recently created a presentation on what I learned about being a CCO from my toddler. In both jobs, you learn that you’re managing sensitive people. So, it isn’t me, really. I can’t do this alone. I have so many people backing me up and supporting me along the way.

Any advice on client relationship building for creatives?

If we don’t feel and understand the client’s business, we’re bad marketers. If we don’t know what climate their business is operating in, if we don’t know their business problems, even before they do, then we can’t be good marketing partners. When I started 25 years ago, the creatives were kept in the back of the office. Now, we have a seat at the table because we can be business partners. And I have a completely different relationship with our clients than our CEO or head of strategy does. We all play different parts. But we’re all part of the client’s business.

How do you balance fighting for your team while being a business partner to clients?

Ultimately, I’m responsible for the creative outcome of the agency. What we put out in the world is what keeps me up at night, it’s a big responsibility. I do have to keep an eye on everything. But I can’t do it all by myself. It’s a balance of making sure the right talent is on the right pieces of business—and then pushing everything forward, keeping an eye on everything and picking your battles.

How are you filling your creative cup?

I’m watching a lot of kids’ shows right now. I make sure that I’ve seen at least one or two episodes of every interesting show that’s happening. I do spend a lot of time on TikTok. TikTok fascinates me because it is addictive for all the reasons it’s successful. I’m fascinated with just how entertaining the average person is. As a marketer, you have to be aware of all that stuff.

Where do brands and ad spend go in the creator economy?

When brands throw money at creators without building a presence or personality, in the long game, they lose because then they must keep throwing money at creators. But when I see content from a brand I know, and a brand that I love and respect, it sticks in my brain, because the brand-building work has been done. You need people to love your brand before buying your products. So, it’s a balance of both things.

I’m curious about your opinion on coaching for creatives. How beneficial is it?

I got my first CCO gig at Deutsch New York, and they were amazing. I did a lot of learning there and I came to Ogilvy with that background. Many CCOs that I didn’t even know reached out to me very kindly and said, “Congrats and if I were you, I’d ask for a coach.” I was never really a believer in a coach.

Then, when I met my coach, he was amazing. We didn’t even talk about work or how I showed up. He said, “In 10 years’ time when you look back, how do you want to remember your time at this organization? As a moment in your life, where do you want this to be?” And I think that changed my approach. My coaches have always helped me and it’s a safe space to get things off your chest. Coaches have helped me with putting boundaries on myself, managing my time and not being apologetic about it.

What’s your advice on negotiating your worth as a creative?

When you work hard and you deliver results, I think you do get compensated for it. And if you’re not being compensated for it, then maybe you’re not in the right place. But you should always ask for what you think you want and then negotiate. But I do know that someone once said to me, “Know your worth, ask for what you want, take the calls. Do lunch once a month.” My coach told me that. He’s like, “Always reach out to people that are good for your network. Meet people. Take the phone calls even if that’s a job you don’t want.” It is worth it, because it’s networking. Show up for yourself as a brand. The first piece of advice someone gave me at 23 was to build your own brand. You have to treat yourself as a brand and then that brand develops worth.

Related: Why Olivier Apers Played Bartender on His First Day as CCO of Serviceplan Paris