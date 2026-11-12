For the Holidays, Apple Helps Make a Young Artist's Dream Come True

Hebru Brantley created the artworks in a film directed by Melina Matsoukas

by David Gianatasio November 12, 2026 8:45 am 3 min read Share:

Some folks suffer for their art. But a MacBook Neo can give creators the tools they need to realize their vision.

Running nearly 4 minutes, Apple’s 2026 holiday campaign tells such a story in sweet, starkly emotional terms. Developed by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the film follows a young man’s quest for self-expression.

As a little kid and teenager, he flexes his talent by painting on his bedroom wall, skateboards and sneakers. His teachers and school friends just don’t understand—they even grow hostile at times. But his nurturing parents understand, providing support and gifts—both physical and emotional—to help him stay the course and find his way.

Strawberry Guy’s “Give Me a Dream” sets a dreamy-pop mood that fits the realism on screen from director Melina Matsoukas and cinematographer Bradford Young. Unlike many yuletide ads this year, many of which engage in flights of fancy and harness animation techniques, Apple keeps us grounded in the here and now, spinning a hopeful tale and summoning tears—but never leaning too hard on sentimentality.

Hebru Brantley created the various paintings and sculptures, adding a rich tactile language to the storyline, and the project hit close to home.

“Our experiences shape what we create. My mother saw the artist in me before I could see it in myself, and her belief gave me the confidence to explore that—which I’ll continue to honor,” he says in press materials

“That’s why this story is special to me. The right tools can help us unlock our creativity. For the young artist in the film, the MacBook Neo is also a reminder that his parents see the potential in him, and an invitation to reconnect with it.”

It’s useful to consider the work in light of the stop-motion avalanche of Xmas ads this year. Those brands play up the painstaking craft behind their adverts to symbolize caring and quality in the age of AI. That’s all well and good, and such tactics probably resonate with many viewers who remain leery of generative advancements.

Here, Apple takes a somewhat different tack, tapping into raw emotions and youthful aspirations to sell laptops that put AI at users’ fingertips.

The tech giant trumpets its horn in a slightly different way, positioning itself as the source for innovations that can make users’ most cherished, hard-fought dreams a reality.

Related: “Amazon’s Christmas Epic Is all About the Journey, Not So Much the Destination”