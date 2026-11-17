Meta Lavishly Reframes the Holidays and Its AI Glasses in 'Window Shopping'

Handcrafted designs help tell the tale

by David Gianatasio November 17, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Meta’s all about the Christmas decorations in “Window Shopping,” an eye-pleasing effort from Mother L.A. The campaign presents ornate retail window displays, decked out for the season, to entice viewers into the company’s Meta Lab stores.

Max Siedentopf of Division directed a half-dozen quick spots, showing off Ray-Ban Meta glasses and other wares to fine effect.

“Meta Lab is set up for you to experience wearables through interesting demos, settings and events,” agency creative director Tobias Linborg tells Muse. “We wanted to intrigue people to visit by giving them a peek inside without telling the full story. The holiday windows allowed us to do just that.”

“Each window was conceptualized around the products you can find in the store, while leaning into Holiday tropes and semiotics like advent calendars, snow globes and workshops,” Linborg says.

“Once we shared our designs with Max Siedentopf, he and our production designer, Andy Hillman, elevated them further. Our production team then built these windows for real.”

“It was important for us to do that. Not just to have the extra charm and handmade feel around the work, but also to help convey that Meta Lab is a real place you can go to. If you make everything look too digital, that becomes less clear.”

It feels like every brand’s stressing IRL authenticity and handcrafted products this yuletide season. For tech titans, slinging AI, that can seem like a bit of a stretch. But Apple pulls it off by positioning its laptops as creative helpers and tapping an acclaimed artist to make paintings the old fashioned way. Though not strictly speaking an Xmas effort, Shopify’s global push—also from Mother—compellingly hypes the platform’s prowess for helping humans build small businesses.

Meta’s approach plays equally well. There are brick-and-mortar stores to visit, so the snazzy windows work in context, providing comfortable, nostalgic framing devices for high-tech gadgetry.

“We wanted each window to have an element of magic, to create a display only Meta could do,” Linborg says. “That’s where things like the VR lasers, the UFO beam or the floating Meta Glasses tree came to be.”

This BTS clip breaks it down:

To their credit, the spots do just enough to beguile, avoiding narrative overkill.

“Christmas ads tend to let the viewer sit back and enjoy a complete story,” he says. “These are quick vignettes that do the opposite. They are designed to make you curious about Meta Lab, without fully explaining the store or revealing [everything] you can find inside.”

“To complete the story, you have to go and visit for yourself.”

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumps Up Xmas in a Santa Suit for Amazon