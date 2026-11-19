How Entertainment Brands Are Revolutionizing Fandom on Snapchat

From AR lenses to larger-than-life experiences in Times Square, streamers like HBO Max are bringing fictional worlds to life and inviting fans to step into the story

by Muse November 19, 2026 8:45 am 5 min read Share:

A fan poses in front of Snapchat AR Mirror featuring a 'House of the Dragon' AR Lens. Credit: OUTFRONT

From cosplay and fan theories to watch parties and viral memes, fandom has always been inherently participatory. But what if fans don’t want to be served “just” impressions?

Great entertainment marketing doesn’t just ask fans to watch—it gives them a role to play, as seen in Snapchat’s partnership with HBO Max to promote HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon.

Snapchat has become a natural home for this shift because it’s been engineered for participation since its inception. The platform has grown to nearly one billion monthly active users globally and reaches over 75 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds in over 25 countries. For entertainment brands, that combination of scale and interactive technology creates an opportunity to turn passive viewers into active participants. Rather than simply watching their favorite stories unfold, fans can step into fictional worlds, become part of the narrative and share those experiences with friends.

Here we take a closer look at HBO Max’s viral activations and what marketers can learn about fandom on Snapchat.

A Global Canvas, AR and ‘House of the Dragon‘

When studios treat Snapchat as a blank canvas, their creative can travel further than a standard digital ad…literally.

Ahead of the House of the Dragon Season 1 premiere, Snap collaborated with top AR developers across the globe to build Custom Landmarker Lenses anchored to real-world architectural icons in more than 10 countries.

Rather than deploying generic overlays, each Lens was tailored to the specific geometry of local landmarks. An AR dragon soared over Venice Beach, circled the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and breathed fire near the Statue of Princess Isabel along Copacabana Beach. To experience it, fans visited the monuments and pointed their cameras at the sky—turning viewers into active creators sharing the moment. These Landmarkers remained live as interactive points on the Snap Map throughout the season via HBO Max’s profile, functioning as a persistent global AR layer rather than a temporary stunt.

For Season 3, HBO Max, OUTFRONT, and Snapchat expanded the campaign further, introducing the first-ever four-sided Snapchat AR Mirror in Times Square. Fans could virtually don Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s crown, and their AR experience was then projected onto surrounding Outfront billboards. This activation anchored a multi-faceted campaign across Snapchat, which integrated AR Lenses, Sponsored Snaps, and Snap Ads featuring season teasers and behind-the-scenes content. The AR Lens reached more than 5.4 million Snapchatters in its first few weeks and the four-hour Times Square activation drew more than 11,000 visits to Duffy Square.

“Great entertainment marketing doesn’t interrupt fans; it gives them something to do,” says Laurel Duquette, head of media and entertainment at Snapchat. “On Snapchat, a Lens isn’t an ad; it’s a piece of the story fans can jump into, customize, and send to friends. That’s how fandom turns into active participation.”

Creators as the Engine of Fandom

Creators on Snapchat don’t merely amplify entertainment campaigns—they help co-create them.

These Snap Stars on Spotlight and Stories recap episodes, discuss fan theories and react to major plot twists, keeping show discussions integrated into everyday conversations.

Because Snap Stars can post up to hundreds of times a day showcasing their unfiltered, authentic selves, they show up more like friends on Snapchat and build long-lasting trust with their audiences. And when they post about their favorite TV shows, conversations around a franchise remain active across an entire season rather than spiking briefly during premiere week. This establishes a viral participation loop: a creator shares a video using a show’s AR Lens, their followers try the Lens themselves and then send their own creations directly to close friends. Fandom organically moves from one-to-many broadcasting to one-to-one social sharing.

This was demonstrated when Snapchat and HBO Max hosted an exclusive in-person screening with Los Angeles Snap Stars to preview the first episode of Season 3 of House of the Dragon, as well as invited New York creators to try the Times Square activation. Creators dressed up as their favorite characters, filmed their reactions to the plot twists and shared their entire fandom experience on Snapchat.

A Canvas for the Modern Marketer

Snapchat supports two distinct creative rhythms that modern marketers need: the ambition to execute major, first-of-its-kind campaigns and the agility to respond to cultural trends.

With six to twelve months of lead time, creative teams have the breathing room to iterate, experiment and engineer massive, tailor-made campaigns from scratch—whether that means modeling custom Landmarkers across global cities or integrating complex interactive features.

Yet, the platform doesn’t require a months-long runway to make an impact. When a cultural moment strikes, single AR Lenses can be conceptualized and deployed in just days—offering a far faster, more cost-effective alternative to custom video games or merch drops whenever a studio needs to capitalize on an unexpected plot twist, viral meme or season finale.

Campaigns that win do more than capture attention; they invite action—especially on a platform where over 90 percent of users engage with TV and film content every single week. And when that participation moves off the screen and into the real world, as it did in Times Square, fandom becomes something fans experience together.

Through innovative creative tools, a robust developer and creator community and an audience hungry for entertainment culture, Snapchat turns every viewer into your brand’s next participant.

To learn more, visit Snapchat for Business.