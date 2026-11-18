'Nug on the Rug' Spreads Cheer. So Be Nice, Not Naughty
Vivid Cannabis drops a toasted take on the season
Nug on the rug, stop judging me already!
A clot of pot dons a Santa hat and decides who deserves prime weed—and who doesn’t—in Bandits & Friends spots for Vivid Cannabis.
Channeling “Elf on the Shelf,” “Koala on the Walla” and perhaps South Park’s Mr. Hankey—the Xmas poo, which Nug resembles—this AI-driven work is as silly as it sounds. So why not enjoy?
First, a creepy peeping neighbor comes under Nuggy surveillance:
Can we send a holiday pack to Martin Short? That dude needs to chill.
And speaking of yuletide excrement, a dog walker learns a rrrruff lesson in this next advert:
Finally, our fave finds a jealous gal snooping through her beau’s phone. Nug don’t play that, not one bit:
Vivid’s putting a nut-sized Kringle cap in each of its tins. They’re asking folks to dress up their own nugs and share stories on social. That’s how they … roll. (Putrid joke, no quality toke for me!)
Related: THC Beverage Herb Light Wants Your ‘Cannabis Horror Stories’ for Halloween