'Nug on the Rug' Spreads Cheer. So Be Nice, Not Naughty

Vivid Cannabis drops a toasted take on the season

by David Gianatasio November 18, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Nug on the rug, stop judging me already!

A clot of pot dons a Santa hat and decides who deserves prime weed—and who doesn’t—in Bandits & Friends spots for Vivid Cannabis.

Channeling “Elf on the Shelf,” “Koala on the Walla” and perhaps South Park’s Mr. Hankey—the Xmas poo, which Nug resembles—this AI-driven work is as silly as it sounds. So why not enjoy?

First, a creepy peeping neighbor comes under Nuggy surveillance:

Can we send a holiday pack to Martin Short? That dude needs to chill.

And speaking of yuletide excrement, a dog walker learns a rrrruff lesson in this next advert:

Finally, our fave finds a jealous gal snooping through her beau’s phone. Nug don’t play that, not one bit:

Vivid’s putting a nut-sized Kringle cap in each of its tins. They’re asking folks to dress up their own nugs and share stories on social. That’s how they … roll. (Putrid joke, no quality toke for me!)

Related: THC Beverage Herb Light Wants Your ‘Cannabis Horror Stories’ for Halloween