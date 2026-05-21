Harry's Slick Humor Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Columbia Sportswear, Liquid Death, Jiffy Lube and Mountain Dew

by David Gianatasio May 21, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: With Harry’s, You Don’t Need Big Bucks to Smell Great

This one’s lathered extra thick with silly self-awareness, as Golden LA and director Saman Kesh spin decades-spanning humor for the grooming products brand. Highlights include gushing oil wells, corporate intrigue and the joys of affordable body wash. Read More

And in no particular order…

Can Robert Irwin Outrun 100 Inflatable Crocodiles for Columbia Sportswear?

The conservationist and TV host displays impressive dance moves as he leaps through the Outback, leading fake crocs on a merry chase. Adam&Eve\TBWA handled creative development. Read More

Play

‘Ashley Barrett’ From ‘The Boys’ Stars in Liquid Death Collab

Fans of exploding heads are in for a treat. Colby Minifie—playing her vice president character from the Amazon series—gives a press conference that goes off the rails. Anyone got a mop? Read More

Play

The Sonic Guys Return in Commercials for Jiffy Lube

Pop culture reinvents itself, or something, as T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz trade burgers and shakes for oil changes. The pair reprise their Sonic characters or yore for Jiffy Lube in fun, word-a-second spots from BarkleyOKRP. Read More

Danny Trejo Wields a Machete for Mountain Dew

The beloved Hollywood tough guy means well. But who knows what his monkey sidekick has in mind? Goodby Silverstein & Partners created absurdist shenanigans for Dew’s Baja Blast. Read More