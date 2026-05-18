Harry's Says You Don't Need to Strike Oil to Get a Great Shave and Smell Great

Still, most folks would probably give it a try

by David Gianatasio May 18, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Who needs a billion bucks or mad woodworking skills when you’ve got Harry’s body wash and razors? Not the guys in new commercials from the shaving brand and Golden LA, that’s for sure.

Saman Kesh directed a pair of rollicking fantasies that roll out this week across video platforms and social. In each, average dudes imagine themselves living wild (and silly) lives very different from their mundane existence. Jokes fly fast and furious as decades unfold in each tale.

The goal: Hype Harry’s wares with shareable humor in a style similar to the brand’s past funny forays. These razors are for everyman. Wealth and accomplishment may be the dream, but a comfy, affordable shave is available right now.

First, our hapless hero spends years in a remote cabin making chair after chair until he gets it right:

In the end, we’re told, “Harry’s can’t make you good with your hands. But you’ll get a well-crafted shave for a price that won’t ruin your life.”

Next, we learn that striking oil isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Lather up with Harry’s instead. Much less boardroom intrigue—and the price is right: