The Sonic Guys Return in Commercials for Jiffy Lube

They're still hungry, too

by David Gianatasio May 19, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Old pitchmen never die. They just change brands and keep on riffing.

T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz used to crack wise in spots for Sonic Drive-In. They attained iconic status, of a sort, during the 2010s, before the brand phased them out a few years ago.

Now, BarkleyOKRP, the agency behind some of those ads, has reunited the duo in Jiffy Lube commercials breaking this week.

It’s like déjà vu all over again, with the pair trading quips in a car. Though this time, instead of Sonic burgers, they’re hyping 15-minute oil changes and other JL services.

Props for this self-aware allusion to their previous commercial gig:

Pete: OK, fast and easy oil change, then let’s go get some grub.

T.J. (nods): You can’t grub without a reliable car.

Pete: Well, you could eat at home, too.

T.J. (makes disgusted face): People do that?!

Pete: Yeah, all the time. People make food in their homes and it doesn’t involve a car at all.

Their schtick feels comfortably familiar, but with a fresh focus. And the guys—seasoned improvers with tons of experience working together—haven’t lost a beat. Plus, one brand borrowing pop-culture cred and nostalgia from another should generate extra interest as the work rolls out across TV and digital.