TMI: DoorDash's App-Based Storefront Is Downright Cringe

Everyone buys ultra-sensual, extra-large condoms and hemorrhoid cream sooner or later. Don't they?

by David Gianatasio August 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

DoorDash’s social media feeds get more cringe every day. And we’re loving it!

As the week began, the delivery service teased “CringeMart.” The in-app storefront specializes in condoms, hemorrhoid creams and various “TMI” items folks might prefer to buy remotely.

Developed by agency Loop and shot with hidden cameras in a NYC grocery store, the spot stars internet creator Tana Mongeau, ringing up potentially embarrassing purchases. Actors filled the aisles, serving as a Greek Chorus of sorts to heighten the awkwardness and absurdity. At one point they chant “UTI! UTI!” at the tops of their lungs. Epic.

Play

That clip garnered copious clicks and coverage. DD followed up yesterday with a second video in a similar vein, promising more to come in short order—possibly today.

Play

“Creators have an incredible ability to take a simple, relatable truth and turn it into something the internet can’t stop talking about,” says Zaria Parvez, head of social at DoorDash. “With CringeMart, we wanted to lean all the way into that energy pairing Tana’s unapologetically unfiltered personality with the wonderfully awkward moments that happen when you put real people in a totally unexpected situation.”

“It’s the kind of idea that feels right at home on social: surprising, a little chaotic and, most importantly, a lot of fun.”

Indeed, the work’s designed for sharing and it plays out like a sharp improv comedy routine while rocking a clear brand message: Use CringeMart and avoid unwanted scrutiny at the register when you buy contraceptives, laxatives, T.P. and more. Plus, it feels less mean-spirited than prankvertising of yore. (Somewhat less so, at any rate.)

“The most ‘cringe’ purchases are usually the most relatable,” Parvez says. “There’s nothing actually ‘cringe’ about any of these items. Cut buying them can still feel that way,”

“If it’s in CringeMart, it’s probably something you need but don’t want to be seen in public with, which is exactly why we built it. CringeMart is DoorDash’s way of saying we get it, and we’ve got you—no questions asked.”

Related: Can DoorDash Help You Escape Your Gnarly Roommate and His Stinky Pets?