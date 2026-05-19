Danny Trejo Wields a Machete for Mountain Dew

Never fear. He's just hyping Baja Blast

by David Gianatasio May 19, 2026 7:00 am 1 min read Share:

You wash up on an island and come face to grizzled face with Danny Trejo, who’s brandishing a machete and acting all weird.

Luckily, it’s just a kooky Mountain Dew commercial from Goodby Silverstein & Partners. The beloved Hollywood tough guy’s on hand to tout tropical-lime Baja Blast via absurdist humor for the Gen Z crowd.

And there’s a monkey to help with twist caps. But you probably guessed that already.

Hungryman’s Dan Opsal directed, with a remix of Annie Lennox’s “No More I Love You’s” providing a neat, nostalgic earworm bubbling through the piece.

Breaking this week across TV and digital platforms, the work continues the PepsiCo property’s streak of notable celebrity appearances and long tradition of leveraging edgy comedy in its commercials.

In the same vein, an ad with singer Seal portraying an actual seal ranked among the most memorable spots of the 2025 Super Bowl. A year earlier, Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman drolly repped Baja Blast in the Big Game, generating considerable buzz. This time-travel foray from a few weeks back doesn’t feature stars, but provides an amusing tie-in with America’s 250th birthday that felt definitively on brand.