Lady JDay Is Leaving Her Mark on the World, One Mural at a Time

The New York–based French street and visual artist creates vibrant, expressive canvases that celebrate female strength

by Luz Corona August 4, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Lady JDay | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

For artists like Lady JDay, art is about leaving a mark on the world.

The New York–based French street and visual artist creates vibrant murals and expressive canvases that celebrate female strength through emotionally rich portraits. Her work spans cities and continents—from the streets of Brooklyn and Paris to global campaigns and international exhibitions.

Most recently, Lady JDay joined Fanatics Fest’s inaugural Artist Alley as one of eight featured creators, customizing memorabilia on-site, including a jersey for newly crowned NBA Champion Karl-Anthony Towns. She has also collaborated with organizations like UN Women, Porsche, and Sing for Hope.

Muse caught up with Lady JDay at Fanatics Fest to talk inspiration, art and why artists should ignore trends.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What’s one thing people misunderstand about artists?

People misunderstand artists by focusing only on the final product. They miss the process behind it, which includes hours of dedication and [some] failures. There is so much more to the work than just the final product.

What’s a project you are proud of?

I’m really proud of [participating in] Fanatics Fest. I love to connect with people about sports, fashion and art. I also painted a hospital for cancer treatments in France. So I’m very proud of that mural.

What do you want people to feel through your art?

I want people to feel joy with my art. I love bright colors; they bring me joy.

What’s a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

New York. There is something very special about the energy of New York—the people and the colors. That’s something that will always feed me.

Last great book or article or video you consumed?

The last book that inspired me a lot and that I highly recommend to everyone is The Untethered Soul. It is a very interesting spiritual book that everyone should read as part of their human experience.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the art industry. What’s your hot take?

We should not follow trends. While technology and trends are constantly shifting, what doesn’t change is authenticity.

Related: Alex Alpert’s Doodles, Murals and Brand Deals Draw Inspiration From Everyday Life