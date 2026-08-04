MrBeast Buys 'the World's Most Dangerous Biker Bar' for Liquid Death

Nothing could possibly go wrong and make everyone ludicrously messy

by David Gianatasio August 4, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Dearly beloved, it turns out MrBeast got married twice.

The YouTube megastar’s traditional nuptials took place a few weeks back. Congrats!

And now, he’s entered into a (sacred? twisted?) union with Liquid Death. They’re hyping a peanut butter cup soda under the Feastables mantle. What adland has joined together, let no one put asunder!

Actually, the drink’s only around for a limited time. To celebrate, MrBeast romps through tons of goop and maybe gets tattooed in this biker-bar scenario:

“There has always been a ton of mutual respect on both sides, and we’ve talked with him a number of times before,” Andy Pearson, LD’s VP of creative, tells Muse. Given Beast’s recent expansion into the snack aisle, this soft-drink opportunity “came up naturally.”

Presumably, the team-up—brewing for a few years as the parties chatted on social—allows MrBeast and Liquid Death to combine and amplify their considerable pop-culture cred in the retail space.

And if you’re wondering what went down during filming…

“Almost all of these guys and gals really ride. It was quite the parking lot at the shoot,” Pearson recalls. “We’ve learned from past experiences that casting bikers can lead to some serious wildcards.” But this particular crew “were some of the nicest, more interesting people we’ve gotten to work with.”

What’s more, “You don’t spend a day and a half in a bar off the side of a highway in New Jersey slopping up people with pudding without getting in tight with them.” (Makes sense. But ew!)

“Usually they were so excited we had to pull them back from pouring too much goo all over themselves.” (Oh my.)

The in-house Death Machine team developed the push, which will run mainly on social channels.

Related: Liquid Death Sparkling Energy Drink Can’t Help You Fly