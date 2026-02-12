Anthropic's Anti-Advertising Message Leads Our Top 5 Ads of the Week

With Carl's Jr., McDonald's, Salomon and Bankwest

by David Gianatasio February 12, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Anthropic’s Claude AI won’t waste your time by serving other brand’s ads—and here’s the ad to prove it. This :60 from Mother captures a cultural moment and winks at viewers with wry humor, driven by sharp social satire and on-point performances.

And in no particular order…

The burger chain embraces generative tech, fusing past, present and perhaps the future in a campy tale of Paris. She’s scantily clad, ever multiplying and pays homage to her classic Carl’s work of yore.

It’s all a matter of perspective as W+K positions McD’s breakfast offerings as the perfect fixer-uppers after wild nights of who-knows-what. C’mon party people, you’ve got to get vertical sometime.

The sneaker company asks: “Can you improve what doesn’t exist yet?” It proceeds to answer that question through a sci-fi tapestry of imagery and vibes. From BBDO Paris, this one feels oddly in step, as it were, with our fast-changing times.

That creepy doll might murder you in your sleep. Then again, it might not. You’ll have extra time to fret now that banking issues won’t plague your mind. From Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.