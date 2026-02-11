Carl's Jr. Sends in the AI Paris Hilton Clones

A hawt callback to her classic ad for the burger chain

by David Gianatasio February 11, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

The hyper-realistic nature of Paris Hilton’s celebrity feels tailor made for the AI treatment, which the Hollywood icon receives in cheeky style for Carl’s Jr.

The :30 below lampoons her famous Carl’s spot from more than 20 years ago. And this time around, the Parises multiply like pixels spinning out of control.

In Paris’ carwash, when the wide-eyed dude asks “What is this place?” I wanna scream: “It’s 2026—deal with it!”

Nik Kleverov helped develop the campaign, which hypes Carl’s BOGO $1 Famous Star deal.

This homage doesn’t pack the era-defining punch of the original, obvi. Still, it’s goofy enough to please.

Paris’ presence is key. As ever, she’s effortlessly self-aware. Her antics always wink at convention.

This saucy schtick has endured for a couple of decades already. Thanks to generative tech, it might just last forever. (Heaven help us.)