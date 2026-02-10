Salomon Looks to the Future With AI Worldbuilding

White spaces and sci-fi aesthetics abound

by David Gianatasio February 10, 2026

“Utopia beats dystopia.” Thanks for the tip, Salomon. Good to know!

The athletic footwear and apparel brand joined with BBDO Paris for a visually striking campaign themed “Shaping New Futures.” Powered by AI, the use of negative space and sudden splashes of color form a stylized word that feels both familiar and alien.

It’s compelling to be sure, infused with an edginess born of flesh and tech that feels distinctively … other.

So, what the deal, BBDO?

“It’s about what happens in the creative mind,” says agency CCO/CEO ​Alexander Kalchev. “The exhilaration, the perpetual ebb and flow of ideas and the wonder to shape new realities from nothing.”

The imagery certainly looks cool, at any rate. Particularly these shoes from the year 2112 or whenever:

When those robo-claws come clacking, we’ll appreciate some high-performance sneaks to help us run from our servo overlords.

Production studios Loveboat and Unveil helped shape the vision.

As for the pristine Brutalist sidewalks … no littering, people!