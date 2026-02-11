McDonald's 'Horizontal Breakfast' Has Legs (Even When Yours Can't Get in Gear)

It's time to wake up and face the day, party people

It’s all a matter of perspective. When you’ve had a big night and can’t quite lift your head from the pillow, the world looks … different. Disorienting. Tilted to one side. Confusingly horizontal, shall we say.

McDonald’s positions its breakfast fare as the cure in clever work from Wieden+Kennedy, positing that its hot honey sausage and egg biscuits, hash browns and a Coke will set the world right.

“There’s nothing like McDonald’s Breakfast to help you recover,” says a rep from W+K. “We found that millions of Americans planned to take the Monday after the Super Bowl off from work. Some say it should be a national holiday for recovery.”

“Even if you still have work, your body wants nothing more than to be horizontal. So, we thought, let’s give that opportunity to our fans.”

It’s a simple notion extremely well executed across TV, billboards and social.

Plus, the message applies to virtually any extra-rough morning after. This gives the campaign staying power as the 2026 Big Game experience fades into a guac-and-brew-fueled memory.