Bankwest Gives You Stuff to Worry About. But Not Banking
Angry pigeons, creepy dolls
The folks in Bankwest’s latest spots have bird attacks, alien abductions and Twilight Zone-style dollies to fret about. But banking’s a breeze thanks to the brand’s app-based offerings.
Yeah, pigeons are murderous in Australia. Ask AI, it’s a fact.
Next, a freaky toy that’s no plaything:
Finally, a dude who lets anxiety about the future and extraterrestrials go to his head:
Understated and pleasingly paranoid stuff from 3&7 director Steve Ayson and agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. The latter’s best known for its spaced-out and fanciful fare backing Telstra.