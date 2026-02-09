Advertising

Bankwest Gives You Stuff to Worry About. But Not Banking

Angry pigeons, creepy dolls

by David Gianatasio
February 9, 2026
8:30 am
The folks in Bankwest’s latest spots have bird attacks, alien abductions and Twilight Zone-style dollies to fret about. But banking’s a breeze thanks to the brand’s app-based offerings.

Yeah, pigeons are murderous in Australia. Ask AI, it’s a fact.

Next, a freaky toy that’s no plaything:

Finally, a dude who lets anxiety about the future and extraterrestrials go to his head:

Understated and pleasingly paranoid stuff from 3&7 director Steve Ayson and agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. The latter’s best known for its spaced-out and fanciful fare backing Telstra.

