Bankwest Gives You Stuff to Worry About. But Not Banking

Angry pigeons, creepy dolls

by David Gianatasio February 9, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

The folks in Bankwest’s latest spots have bird attacks, alien abductions and Twilight Zone-style dollies to fret about. But banking’s a breeze thanks to the brand’s app-based offerings.

Yeah, pigeons are murderous in Australia. Ask AI, it’s a fact.

Next, a freaky toy that’s no plaything:

Finally, a dude who lets anxiety about the future and extraterrestrials go to his head:

Understated and pleasingly paranoid stuff from 3&7 director Steve Ayson and agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. The latter’s best known for its spaced-out and fanciful fare backing Telstra.