Anthropic and Mother Win Super Clio for Best Ad in the Big Game

Never fear, Claude AI won't serve sponsor messages when you ask about six-pack abs

by David Gianatasio February 9, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

This year’s Super Clio winner for the most creative commercial in the Big Game—bestowed by a jury of industry experts—was all about abs and ads. Mother created the wry :60 for Anthropic’s Claude AI.

A skinny dude doing pull-ups at the playground asks a ripped personified version of a rival company’s AI to help him develop six-pack abs.

At first, the guy’s pleased with the response: “That is a clear and achievable goal. Would you like me to tailor a personalized workout plan?”

But a product pitch rudely intrudes, informing him: “Confidence isn’t just built in the gym. Try Step Boost Max. The insoles that add one vertical inch of height and help short kids stand tall.”

The kicker: “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”

Lensed in deadpan style by Jeff Low, the spot delivers a timely message with ample charm and narrative clarity. It addresses consumer concerns with good humor and a relatable punchline, tapping into the zeitgeist and outpacing a flurry of AI-related ads that ran during Super Bowl 60.

“All the time, we see proof that advertising works brilliantly in the right context,” says Felix Richter, CCO at Mother. “People asking AI about their health, their relationships, their business. Then a sponsored answer. We don’t need to explain why that’s wrong. We just need to show it.”