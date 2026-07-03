The 'Ice Ice Baby' Parody You Never Knew You Needed?

Campy rap-stalgia, courtesy of Mug Root Beer

by David Gianatasio July 3, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Just when you thought the campy 1990 classic “Ice Ice Baby” couldn’t be improved … you were right.

Still, PepsiCo’s Mug Root Beer raises some smiles with “Float Float Baby,” as Yung Gravy and the brand’s mascot give it their all in a silly summer parody that would make Vanilla Ice proud (probably).

The push intros a limited-time flavor called Vanilla Howler, tapping into culture with kitschy poolside comedy for cross-generational appeal.

Like the brand-boosting remake says…

“Grab a mug and listen. Dog is off the leash for a summer edition.

Howlin’ at the taste buds rightly. Cream sauce floats are the daily and nightly.

Gravy goin’ pop? Well I guess so. Crack a can—and let’s float.”

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Needs another scoop of bass.

“We knew we had to have some fun with it,” says Mug VP of marketing Michael Smith of the flavor launch. By tweaking the beloved tune, he hopes to create “a one-of-a-kind summer anthem.”

Yo, rap-stalgia’s all the rage, with Mug’s merry mayhem joining hip-hop callbacks from Sprite and Reese’s Puffs to cement an adland trend.

Vayner Media helped develop the campaign. That agency’s proven adept at making celeb promos that pop. Such efforts include Bill Shatner’s scatological Super Bowl flight for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran to Demi Lovato’s impassioned picklewich plea for Jimmy John’s.