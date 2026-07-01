Betclic Wants Portugal Fans to Feel Lucky—Win or Lose

It's all about 'the tension between luck and certainty'

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 1, 2026 1:30 pm 2 min read Share:

As Portugal powers through to the Round of 32 in its match-up against Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 2, one thing is clear: its supporters are feeling lucky—whether the team wins or loses.

Under Betclic’s official partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation, the online betting company created a campaign that speaks to soccer’s inherent combination of talent, effort—and an “unpredictable dose of luck.”

The spark for the creative came down to a single element.

“There’s one thing that never comes down to chance—the pride of supporting your team,” says Diogo Stilwell, creative director at Dentsu Creative Portugal, which fashioned the campaign. “That tension between luck and certainty became the whole heart of the campaign.”

The centerpiece is a short film, “Lucky Us, Portugal Fans,” which sees a happy-go-lucky Portuguese soccer fan making his way to a pub to watch a game, unaware that he’s just missing the danger lurking at every turn as he traverses through the countryside.

Lighting strikes decimating trees, a boulder in the shape of a soccer ball, of course, crashes down the hill and a Kraken-like sea creature nearly snatches him up.

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The short was filmed on São Jorge, using locals as extras, notes Stilwell. “Along the way we lived through earthquakes and more than a little seasickness. It was demanding, unpredictable, and completely worth it—we’ll always be the lucky ones for getting to support Portugal.”

“Lucky Us, Portugal” airs across Portuguese TV and on both Betclic and PFF’s social platforms. There is also an English version.

The spot was produced by Playground and directed by Martim Condeixa.