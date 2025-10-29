Music

Demi Lovato Sure Loves Jimmy John's Picklewich

As self-referential as it gets

by David Gianatasio
October 29, 2025
12:45 pm
1 min read
Jimmy John’s is on a roll with a series of fun, memorable ads. But for one beloved menu item, no roll’s required.

The QSR’s latest campaign stars Demi Lovato and it trumpets the return of the breadless Picklewich. Said snack slaps cold-cuts and fixins’ between the hollow halves of a big-ass gherkin.

Demi gets super self-aware to smart effect, and the feedback on social’s been thumbs-up so far:

I got exactly one of the pop-culture references. That’s how I know the spot’s cool.

She named her dog Pickle. That’s some authenticity right there.

Other tasty items from Jimmy John’s hype crew—aka VaynerMedia—include Adam Pally’s lunch-cannon blitz at a basketball game and this impossibly catchy track for Kickin’ Ranch sauce.

David Gianatasio
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

