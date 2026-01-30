Bill Shatner Explores the Fiber Frontier for Raisin Bran

Now, he's 'Will Shat.' Can you get behind the humor?

by David Gianatasio January 30, 2026 12:45 pm 1 min read Share:

For Raisin Bran’s Big Game debut, Captain Kirk wants us to boldly go where we’ve all gone before. In the :30 below, he’s oh-so-subtly rebranded as “Will Shat” for a Trek-style scenario. There’s loads of scatological humor. Though Bill doesn’t beam down to Uranus. Thankfully.

No jokes about super bowls? More’s! The! Pity!

“We wanted to talk about a serious health gap in a way that actually felt relevant to people’s lives,” says Doug VanDeVelde, the brand’s chief growth officer. “By leaning into some fun wordplay with an absolute legend, we’re making sure the message about fiber is impossible to ignore.”

The team impressively teased Shat’s SB60 bid last week, with Bill, 94, diving into Raisin Bran all over L.A. They’re getting big bang for their buck, snagging headlines to build buzz and maximizing the presence of a major-magnitude star.

Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey (aka Terry Timely) directed through Park Pictures.

VaynerMedia helped develop the commercial. It will air on NBC during SB60 in select markets and stream across Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NFL+.