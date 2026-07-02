Expedia's Trippy Excursion Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Reese's, Sprite, Ontario Beef and Mike's Hot Honey

by David Gianatasio July 2, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: IShowSpeed and a Mannequin Hit the Road (and Waves) for Expedia

Speed’s always awesome, but pairing him with a mannequin lifts this one to another level. It could have been stupid—in a bad way. Instead, it’s stupendously on brand. The crash-test-dummy-style sidekick adds a delightfully daft dimension. Created by Mother L.A. and Iconoclast directors Gustavo Moraes and Marco Lafer (aka Alaska). Read More

And in no particular order…

Mike’s Hot Honey Raises Drizzling to High Art

The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter gets intensely zen as he trains a young dude to top pizzas and gelato just right. Tariq’s mantra: “Become the drizzle.” From agency Another Thing and director Anthony Jamari Thomas. Read More

Where’s the Beef? Ontario Butchers Can Answer That Question and More

Agency Bob’s Your Uncle and director David Hicks bring back Ontario Beef’s know-it-all butcher for a fresh helping of questions and answers. These lean slices of humor are especially well done. Read More

GloRilla Revives ‘Eat ‘Em Up’ Rap for Reese’s Puffs

The Martin Agency puts a fresh spin on the beloved jingle, with Glo chillin’ in a giant bowl of cereal. Of course there’s a humongous spoon, too, for this tuneful nostalgia play. Read More

‘The Living Tracklist’ From Sprite and Genius Celebrates Hip-Hop’s Evolution

Lyrics to some of rap’s greatest hits will appear on Sprite cans, celebrating the soda’s 40 years of supporting hip-hop culture. These collectibles will help you sing along! Read More

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