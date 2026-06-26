GloRilla Revives 'Eat 'Em Up' Rap for Reese's Puffs

Breakfast cereal adopts a late-night 'tude

by David Gianatasio June 26, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Why munch Reese’s Puffs cereal exclusively for breakfast when you can indulge after-dark for a chill late-night treat? C’mon, live a little!

GloRilla delivers that message in a fun music video from The Martin Agency and director Ari Mairena-Dannon. She revamps “Eat ‘Em Up,” the brand’s earworm rap jingle that dropped 17 years ago, to depict the chocolatey, peanut-buttery puffs as more than just a morning treat.

Some of the spot takes place in a giant bowl filled with cereal and milk with a humongous spoon. So, winner!

The approach “tapped into something the target audience already knew and loved, but with a new, modern spin,” Martin SVP, group creative director Anne Marie Hite tells Muse. “GloRilla added her signature sound but kept the main verse the same so you instantly recognize it. We also included an homage to the peanut butter swirl from the original commercial and worked with Complex to design a letterman jacket, which is also a throwback.”

“We’re excited to see how the remix resonates with both new and old fans alike, tapping into the nostalgia but also keeping it fresh and surprising.” (Sprite explores similar themes in its splashy new campaign focused on hip-hop lyrics. In 2021, Martin leveraged music culture for Geico to create a “Scoop! There It Is!” ice cream.)

“It was a late-night shoot so we were thankful to have the rap blasting to keep us energized,” Hite recalls. “By the end of the night, everyone on set knew (and was singing) every word.”

Versions of the clip will hit all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.