Fiverr's Avocado Sings '80s Fave 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now'

It's about vibe coding. Pass the cheese

by David Gianatasio July 29, 2025

It wouldn’t be hard to improve Starship’s dippy ’80s FM staple “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” First of all, have a big-ass avocado sing it. Who needs Grace Slick?

And make the lyrics Fiverr-centric: “We can build this app together, vibe-coding forever!”

That sounds … great? Let’s watch the spot below and find out:

That was much better than the original, if only because it’s goofy on purpose. Plus, nostalgia always plays. And as AI’s encroachment continues, it’s nice to see the freelance marketplace tunefully tout the human touch.

Still, a metaphorical avocado—because stuff looks better on the outside?—is a stretch.

“Vibe coding is letting people without traditional coding experience turn an idea into an app or website, but getting across the finish line requires more than good instincts and a ripe idea,” says Rivi Bloch, category GM at Fiverr. “From design and development to backend integration and deployment, Fiverr freelancers can move a dream beyond a demo and help creators finish what they started.”

But they won’t sing and dance for you, too. Not on your budget.

“This campaign continues our creative storytelling of how AI and human talent work best together,” says CMO Matti Yahav. “We’ve consistently found fun, memorable ways to communicate a fundamental truth. While AI opens incredible possibilities, it’s skilled human talent that brings ideas to life.”

As for the big green guy dude with a pit of gold, “”This ad is targeting creators, innovators, founders and overloaded developers who don’t have coding experience or bandwidth. But they want to turn their big-picture ideas for websites, apps and other tools into monetized, fully functioning products,” Yahav tells Muse.

Though vibe coding can yield quick prototypes, “technical roadblocks such as scaling issues, bugs and advanced features often derail big ideas before they reach users,” he says.

Naturally, Fiverr positions itself as providing experts who can help, saving time and frustration and endless re-giggering of AI prompts.

The 2-minute spot went live today, mainly across online platforms. Grayson Whitehurst directed the clip in suitably sappy Reagan-era MTV style.

