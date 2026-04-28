Lacoste's Playful Paris Sprint Ends at the French Open

Novak Djokovic shows up, too

by David Gianatasio April 28, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Tennis, everyone? Lacoste crafted a breezy visual essay on its ties to the sport with “The Run,” a short film from BETC Paris and director Fredrik Bond.

We watch an enigmatic young woman in a Polo shirt and skirt on the move through the boulevards, bistros, theaters and gardens of Paris. She’s in perpetual motion, her one line of dialogue—”Pardon!”—heightens the sense of carefree mystery.

Could her destination be Center Court at the French Open? Why yes! (After all, the brand’s founder and namesake won the tournament three times.)

And in the end, GOAT Novak Djokovic’s on hand to celebrate the game and Lacoste’s style.

“Our intention was to reinterpret ‘Life Is a Beautiful Sport’ with a more lifestyle-oriented, joyful and free-spirited perspective,” says BETC executive creative director Nicolas Lautier.

The spot, which anchors a broader global campaign, achieves that goal with its springtime vibe. The weather’s fine, so why take the Métro? Best to soak up some scenery and sun.

“Lacoste is a brand born from tennis, one that has always conceived of style as a journey from the court to the street,” Latier says. “The film captures this unique ability to be at ease in any situation, with that blend of boldness, lightness and elegance.”

To cast lead actress Maya-Rose Binard, “We searched extensively because our brief was very precise. We were looking for someone believable in the role of a ball girl, with an athletic background—because yes, there was a lot of running during this shoot.”

“At the same time, we wanted a young woman who embodies that French elegance—that charming blend of lightness, attitude and confidence. A young woman capable of bursting into a scene uninvited and leaving it with a palpable sense of absence,” he tells Muse.

Because of the shooting schedule and various issues, Buenos Aires stands in for Paris. (Which feels a tad odd, given the ad’s Gallic ambiance. At least they didn’t create an AI version of Roland-Garros.)

As for the requisite anecdote: “Fredrik Bond was a ball boy in his youth,” says Latier. “As a devoted fan of Novak Djokovic, he even rallied a few balls with Novak. Legend has it he actually won a point.”

The initiative launched yesterday, with outdoor, digital and social in the mix.