Friendly Fruit Giant Touts Tesco's School Nutrition Program
Set to 'Give a Little Bit'
Tesco is doubling its Free Fruit and Veg for Schools program and what better way to illustrate it than with a giant made from produce? From BBH, a 1:45 spot begins with a schoolboy eating a grape in a grocery store. This produce awakens, and chases the boy out of the store, morphing into a giant. Fear not, he’s a friendly one, handing the boy an apple.
The giant and boy set off and deliver food to kids and schools while the ’70s classic “Give a Little Bit” plays throughout. The spot ends with the giant significantly smaller, as he’s given so much of himself to kids who need nourishment.
“A big initiative like this deserves a big idea and this is a huge one. Some would say it’s giant,” says Felipe Guimaraes Serradourada, ECD at BBH London. “ Helping a million kids is no small feat, luckily we got some help.”
The vid was directed by Nick Ball of MJZ, with post-production from Untold Studios. It took more than 6 months of work to perfect the fruit giant (which features 105,000 fruits and vegetables—86 different varieties).