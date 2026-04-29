Coors Light Drafts 'GOOOOAL' Announcer Andrés Cantor

He's making the 'COOOORS Call' now

by David Gianatasio April 29, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

This spot’s a real howler.

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, it was just a matter of time until some plucky brand used Andrés Cantor’s legendary “GOOOOAL!” call to drive a campaign. Coors Light does the honors, conscripting Andrés and his powerhouse pipes for the :30 below. He orders a “COOOOOOOORS! Light.” That’s the gag.

Various fans—from the bar to a fishing stream and beyond—join in, along with a wolf in the wilderness.

We’re told in press materials that CMO Sofia Colucci changed her title to “CMOOOO.” Good to know.

All in all, it’s a smart riff on a cultural phenomenon: Instantly familiar, aimed squarely at footie fans of all ages. When the spot plays during games, everyone will yowl along. (It’s gonna be a long summer.)

Droga5 helped develop the campaign, which also includes OOH, digital outreach and Cantor’s son Nico amplifying the push on social.