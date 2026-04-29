Royals Are Just Like the Rest of Us in Apple India Campaign for iPhone

The drama of lost AirPods, dying batteries and fitting everyone in a selfie

by Amy Corr April 29, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Apple India launched an iPhone 17 campaign that takes place in a palace, where everyday tech troubles are an inconvenience for a king and queen.

Directed by Ayappa KM, the work from TBWA\ Media Arts Lab stars a royal messenger who must repeatedly deliver bad news. We start to worry about repercussions but thanks to iPhone 17, problems are easily solved.

When a flight is moved up and the king has a dying phone, crisis averted thanks to fast charging.

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When AirPods are lost, the Find My function locates them, and the person who forgot them, with ease.

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The queen isn’t stressed when her shoe gets destroyed. She uses Visual Intelligence to find a new pair.

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The final two spots tackle selfies and making sure everyone fits in the frame, and Dual Capture to record content on the front and rear cameras at the same time.

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The campaign will run on TV, digital, and social during the Indian Premier League, the country’s biggest sporting event of the year.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\ Media Arts Lab (India)

Director: Ayappa KM

Production Company: Earlyman Film

Post-Production Company: Heckler

Editing: Earlyman Film

Director of Photography: Daniel Abelló