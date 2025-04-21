Clio Sports State of Play 2025
Fiverr Parodies Iconic Movie Scene to Parse AI's Abilities

It's the only approved form of 'ghosting'

by Amy Corr
April 21, 2025
10:25 am
The latest Fiverr campaign illustrates the things AI can’t do while highlighting how it can help freelancers work smarter not harder.

A 1:45 extended vid stars Brett Gelman from Stranger Thing sand Sydney Cole Alexander from Severance. He portrays an AI that’s fast but unable to provide a human touch for the content he churns out. She’s human, and looking to attract clients for her illustrating work. 

She trains AI to emulate her work style using Fiverr Go, parodying the famous pottery scene in Ghost with Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. Fiverr’s version isn’t so messy. The line “My creativity. My efficiency,” closes the vid.

“Instead of AI controlling humans—a dystopian storyline you might see in Stranger Things—we built Fiverr Go to enable freelancers to reclaim their creative power in an AI-driven world,” says CMO Matti Yahav.

A definite 180 from this recent campaign by BritBox and Uncommon.

AI Film & TV Fiverr
Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

