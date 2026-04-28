The Lighthouse: a Collective Supporting the Creator Economy

With a DJ booth, photo studio, theater and more

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 28, 2026 3:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Next stop on “Creative HQ With the Clios”: The Lighthouse. Sami Lambert, our director of social media, gets a tour from CEO Jon Goss, who explains that the Brooklyn campus was designed as a collective for creators—and creatives—to support one other and to be a part of the creative movement.

The building itself speaks to the mission. The Lighthouse operates within the historic Ebehard Faber Pencil Factory built in the 1860s, with architectural designs by Philemon Tillion and Theobald Engelhardt. The structure features many nooks and crannies, like the room where a broadcasting radio station meets a vinyl DJ booth—Goss’ own creation.

There’s also a theater where punk priestess Patti Smith has played, an experiential test kitchen and a dining area where creatives can move tables to suit their culinary content-creating needs.

Plans are in the works to transform the adjacent outdoor space—with trees and walkways—into another dining area.

Nearby sits the library bar and a studio for photography shoots. There’s even a Green Room for the theater. Think Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Every time you open a door, it leads to a completely different experience.

Here’s the full tour:

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