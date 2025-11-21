Film and TV

Did Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin Just Make the Goofiest Ad Spoof of the Year?

Kars4Kids, Gin-4-Fanz ... It's all good

by David Gianatasio
November 21, 2025
10:15 am
1 min read
Ryan Reynolds has your number. And that would be 1-84-Gin-4-Fanz. It’s delivered by a silly band in the :30 below from Aviation Gin.

Like the song says: “You’ll never forget Gin-4-Fanz, but drinking gin might help.”

It’s nothing at all like Kars4Kids. That group’s not even old enough to drink.

Alas, Ryan doesn’t answer the Gin-4-Fanz line. But some random dude offers to “follow up that earworm with a mouthworm of delicious gin for gamday.”

Sounds kinky. And just in time for Thanksgiving and the EOY holidays.

From Maximum Effort, natch, notching another Reynolds-powered pop-culture splash on the heels of his encounters with a non-AI Tilly Norwood and Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel (both for Mint Mobile). The team also tweaked Visa’s “Everywhere You Want to Be” in a dark-humored plug that summoned the specter of the Frye Festival.

