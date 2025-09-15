Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort Add a Twist to Visa's Famous Tagline

And it's a dark turn

by Amy Corr September 15, 2025 3:00 pm

Everyone knows Visa’s iconic tagline—”Everywhere You Want to Be.”

Now, Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort gives the slogan a dark-ish update by adding “… and Some Places You Really Don’t.”

In a :30 voiced by Reynolds, that place you don’t want to be is the infamously ill-fated Fyre Festival. The ad even uses the original Fyre name and logo, which was recently purchased by an unnamed buyer on eBay.

“You wanted to attend the music festival of the year. What you got was a half a slice of cheese and a glass of some freshly squeezed ocean water,” says Reynolds, as festival-goers roam the beach.

There’s one way off the island, with Rusty on board his tiny boat, aptly named The Caribbean Queen. He doesn’t take emotional distress, but he does take Visa. Somebody’s getting off that island!